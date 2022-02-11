Carl Zeiss Meditec Latest Victim of Strong Revenue, Soft Margins Setup; Shares Down 6% (PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec shares fell 6% after the company reported better than expected revenue, but EBIT burdened by soft margins. Q1 revenue of EUR 410 million beat consensus of EUR 385 million, but EBIT of EUR 74.4 million missed by EUR 1.6 … (PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec shares fell 6% after the company reported better than expected revenue, but EBIT burdened by soft margins.

Q1 revenue of EUR 410 million beat consensus of EUR 385 million, but EBIT of EUR 74.4 million missed by EUR 1.6 milion, on margins of 18.1%

Orders received increased at a much higher rate than revenue, rising 24% to EUR 498.3 million

An EBIT miss on softer margins due to supply chain costs is the kind of setup that typically doesn't see the shares performing well on the day, analysts at Bank of America said So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 137,60 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,92% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 11.02.2022, 10:29 | | 45 0 | 0 11.02.2022, 10:29 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer