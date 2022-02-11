Carl Zeiss Meditec Latest Victim of Strong Revenue, Soft Margins Setup; Shares Down 6%
- (PLX AI) – Carl Zeiss Meditec shares fell 6% after the company reported better than expected revenue, but EBIT burdened by soft margins.
- Q1 revenue of EUR 410 million beat consensus of EUR 385 million, but EBIT of EUR 74.4 million missed by EUR 1.6 milion, on margins of 18.1%
- Orders received increased at a much higher rate than revenue, rising 24% to EUR 498.3 million
- An EBIT miss on softer margins due to supply chain costs is the kind of setup that typically doesn't see the shares performing well on the day, analysts at Bank of America said
