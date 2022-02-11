checkAd

Vestas Slips as Analysts Worry About Near-Term Order Intake

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 1.5% in Copenhagen as several analysts trimmed their price targets on the company on concerns about near-term wind turbine order intake. Vestas has vowed to protect its pricing and profitability, but that could come at …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 1.5% in Copenhagen as several analysts trimmed their price targets on the company on concerns about near-term wind turbine order intake.
  • Vestas has vowed to protect its pricing and profitability, but that could come at the expense of orders, analysts said, pointing out that Vestas has not yet announced any Q1 orders
  • Our concern is the risk of declining deliveries in 2023 if competitors remain price-aggressive while Vestas remains price-disciplined, SEB said, cutting their price target to DKK 150 from DKK 160 and reiterating a sell recommendation
  • At best, one can hope for signs of improvement in cost inflation and supply disruption by the second half of the year; low order intake in the first half, driven by competitive pressure is likely to continue to pressure the share price, SEB said
  • Logistics remains challenging, freight rates remain at record levels and component inflation generally remains elevated, Bank of America said, cutting its price target to DKK 175 from DKK 180 and maintaining neutral
  • Many of these issues are transitory, but we see risk that ongoing volatility weighs on order momentum, BofA said
  • 2022 will be a transition year for Vestas, Handelsbanken said, cutting its price target to DKK 180 from DKK 190 and maintaining hold
  • We are not expecting earnings growth until 2023 at the earliest, but by 2030 earnings should be 5 times higher than 2019 even with stagnant activity, price pressure and lower market share, Handelsbanken said


