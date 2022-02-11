BMW Takes 75% Stake in Chinese Joint Venture BMW Brilliance Automotive (PLX AI) – BMW AG acquires majority stake in BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., full consolidation effective 11 February 2022.BMW AG thus indirectly holds 75% of the shares in BBA (up from 50%), while the Chinese partner Brilliance China Automotive … (PLX AI) – BMW AG acquires majority stake in BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., full consolidation effective 11 February 2022.

BMW AG thus indirectly holds 75% of the shares in BBA (up from 50%), while the Chinese partner Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. indirectly holds the remaining 25%

The revaluation of the existing 50% stake in BBA as of 11 February 2022 leads – based on an initial valuation – to a positive one-off effect in the financial result of the Automotive segment of EUR 7 to 8 billion

The full consolidation of BBA also influences BMW Group key performance indicators for the 2022 financial year

Automotive segment revenues and EBIT will increase significantly

Due to consolidation effects, no significant impact on the Automotive EBIT margin is expected in the financial year 2022



