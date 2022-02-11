checkAd

Millicom Posts $643 Million Q4 Net Profit After $670 Million Revaluation Gain in Guatemala

(PLX AI) – Millicom Q4 revenue USD 1,347 million vs. estimate USD 1,687 million.Q4 EBIT USD 212 million vs. estimate USD 269 millionQ4 net income USD 643 million vs. estimate USD 23 millionMillicom net income includes $670 million gain from …

  • (PLX AI) – Millicom Q4 revenue USD 1,347 million vs. estimate USD 1,687 million.
  • Q4 EBIT USD 212 million vs. estimate USD 269 million
  • Q4 net income USD 643 million vs. estimate USD 23 million
  • Millicom net income includes $670 million gain from revaluation of Guatemala business
  • Millicom net income would be loss of $27 million without this revaluation
  • Targeting organic OCF growth 10% per year over next 3 years on average
  • Expected mid-single-digit organic service revenue growth and annual capex of $1 billion
