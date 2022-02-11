Under Armour Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
(PLX AI) – Under Armour Q4 revenue USD 1,500 million vs. estimate USD 1,470 million.Q4 gross margin 50.7% vs. estimate 48.9%Q4 adjusted operating income USD 100 million vs. estimate USD 59 millionQ4 adjusted net income USD 67 million vs. estimate …
- (PLX AI) – Under Armour Q4 revenue USD 1,500 million vs. estimate USD 1,470 million.
- Q4 gross margin 50.7% vs. estimate 48.9%
- Q4 adjusted operating income USD 100 million vs. estimate USD 59 million
- Q4 adjusted net income USD 67 million vs. estimate USD 30 million
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.14 vs. estimate USD 0.07
