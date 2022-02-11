Block Jumps 5% as BofA Upgrades to Buy on Valuation (PLX AI) – Block shares rose more than 5% after analysts at Bank of America upgrade the company to buy from neutral, saying it was quite undervalued.Price target cut to $185 from $221The market is valuing Cash App at a bargain, BofA said, and the … (PLX AI) – Block shares rose more than 5% after analysts at Bank of America upgrade the company to buy from neutral, saying it was quite undervalued.

Price target cut to $185 from $221

The market is valuing Cash App at a bargain, BofA said, and the shares also have lagged due to the general sell-off in growth stocks and limited visibility

Block will need to reinstate top-line guidance in its upcoming earnings report to regain investor confidence, the analysts said

