Block Jumps 5% as BofA Upgrades to Buy on Valuation
(PLX AI) – Block shares rose more than 5% after analysts at Bank of America upgrade the company to buy from neutral, saying it was quite undervalued.Price target cut to $185 from $221The market is valuing Cash App at a bargain, BofA said, and the …
- (PLX AI) – Block shares rose more than 5% after analysts at Bank of America upgrade the company to buy from neutral, saying it was quite undervalued.
- Price target cut to $185 from $221
- The market is valuing Cash App at a bargain, BofA said, and the shares also have lagged due to the general sell-off in growth stocks and limited visibility
- Block will need to reinstate top-line guidance in its upcoming earnings report to regain investor confidence, the analysts said
- The price target implies a 70% upside from yesterday's close
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0