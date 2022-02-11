Adesso Reports 2021 Sales, EBITDA Above Consensus Expectations (PLX AI) – Adesso FY sales EUR 677 million vs. estimate EUR 655 million.FY EBITDA EUR 102 million vs. estimate EUR 95 millionThis includes a one-off effect of around EUR 18 million from the sale of the e-Spirit Group in the first quarter of … (PLX AI) – Adesso FY sales EUR 677 million vs. estimate EUR 655 million.

FY EBITDA EUR 102 million vs. estimate EUR 95 million

This includes a one-off effect of around EUR 18 million from the sale of the e-Spirit Group in the first quarter of 2021

EBITDA margin 12.4%

Companies acquired in 2020 and 2021 contributed to the margin improvement Wertpapier

