Ratos Operating Profit Ahead of Estimates, While Sales Lag (PLX AI) – Ratos Q4 EBIT SEK 379 million vs. estimate SEK 116 millionQ4 sales SEK 5,754 million vs. estimate SEK 5,939 millionQ4 EBITA SEK 390 millionProfit for the period was impacted positively by an unrealised gain of SEK 164m related to the … (PLX AI) – Ratos Q4 EBIT SEK 379 million vs. estimate SEK 116 million

Q4 sales SEK 5,754 million vs. estimate SEK 5,939 million

Q4 EBITA SEK 390 million

Profit for the period was impacted positively by an unrealised gain of SEK 164m related to the revaluation of shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holding Wertpapier

Ratos (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.02.2022, 07:04 | | 55 0 | 0 14.02.2022, 07:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer