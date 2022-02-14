Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Cylinder Order in India (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus receives inaugural orders for hydrogen cylinders from Reliance Industries Limited in India.The hydrogen cylinders will be used as prototypes in pilot projects for automotive and back-up power solutionsReliance recently … (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus receives inaugural orders for hydrogen cylinders from Reliance Industries Limited in India.

The hydrogen cylinders will be used as prototypes in pilot projects for automotive and back-up power solutions

Reliance recently announced a USD 80 billion investment program into clean energy whereby hydrogen will play a pivotal role to drive decarbonization Wertpapier

Hexagon Purus Aktie





0 Autor: PLX AI | 14.02.2022, 07:02

