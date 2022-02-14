KWS Raises Guidance After Strong Revenues Beat Consensus in First Half (PLX AI) – KWS raised its full-year guidance after posting strong revenues and a lower-than-expected loss in the first half. H1 revenues were EUR 432 million, above consensus of EUR 383 millionEBIT loss was also better than expected at EUR 89.5 … (PLX AI) – KWS raised its full-year guidance after posting strong revenues and a lower-than-expected loss in the first half.

H1 revenues were EUR 432 million, above consensus of EUR 383 million

EBIT loss was also better than expected at EUR 89.5 million vs. estimate of EUR 98 million loss, despite negative FX effects from the Turkish lira

KWS now sees net sales growth for fiscal 2021/2022 9-11% (previously: 5% to 7%)

The EBIT margin is still expected to be around 10%, and in a range from 11% to 12% after adjustment for the non-cash effects from purchase price allocations as part of company acquisitions Wertpapier

