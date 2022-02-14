KWS Raises Guidance After Strong Revenues Beat Consensus in First Half
(PLX AI) – KWS raised its full-year guidance after posting strong revenues and a lower-than-expected loss in the first half. H1 revenues were EUR 432 million, above consensus of EUR 383 millionEBIT loss was also better than expected at EUR 89.5 …
- (PLX AI) – KWS raised its full-year guidance after posting strong revenues and a lower-than-expected loss in the first half.
- H1 revenues were EUR 432 million, above consensus of EUR 383 million
- EBIT loss was also better than expected at EUR 89.5 million vs. estimate of EUR 98 million loss, despite negative FX effects from the Turkish lira
- KWS now sees net sales growth for fiscal 2021/2022 9-11% (previously: 5% to 7%)
- The EBIT margin is still expected to be around 10%, and in a range from 11% to 12% after adjustment for the non-cash effects from purchase price allocations as part of company acquisitions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0