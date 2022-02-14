Alpha Bank Sells Cypriot Portfolio to Cerberus for EUR 2.4 Billion (PLX AI) – Alpha Bank announces binding agreement with Cerberus for the sale of a Cypriot portfolio of non-performing loans and real estate properties with a total gross book value of Euro 2.4 billion.The Portfolio will be sold by the 100% … (PLX AI) – Alpha Bank announces binding agreement with Cerberus for the sale of a Cypriot portfolio of non-performing loans and real estate properties with a total gross book value of Euro 2.4 billion.

The Portfolio will be sold by the 100% subsidiary of the Group, Alpha International Holdings S.M.S.A.

With this transaction, the Group further de-risks its balance sheet by reducing the NPE ratio by an additional approximately five percentage points to 13%, the bank said

Transaction expected to be completed in Q3 2022 Wertpapier

