Alpha Bank Sells Cypriot Portfolio to Cerberus for EUR 2.4 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Alpha Bank announces binding agreement with Cerberus for the sale of a Cypriot portfolio of non-performing loans and real estate properties with a total gross book value of Euro 2.4 billion.
- The Portfolio will be sold by the 100% subsidiary of the Group, Alpha International Holdings S.M.S.A.
- With this transaction, the Group further de-risks its balance sheet by reducing the NPE ratio by an additional approximately five percentage points to 13%, the bank said
- Transaction expected to be completed in Q3 2022
