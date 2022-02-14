Ferronordic Crashes 11% as Carnegie Downgrades on Russia Risk (PLX AI) – Ferronordic shares fell 11% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing increased political risk from Russia. Price target slashed to SEK 260 from SEK 380Ferronordic probably had another … (PLX AI) – Ferronordic shares fell 11% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing increased political risk from Russia.

Price target slashed to SEK 260 from SEK 380

Ferronordic probably had another strong earnings quarter, but the threat of sanctions on Russia looms over the stock, Carnegie said

Demand could turn much worse if there are sanctions on Russia after an attack on Ukraine, Carnegie said

If conflict is avoided, Ferronordic could be seen at trading at very low valuation multiples, but a significant discount is justified at this point: Carnegie Wertpapier

