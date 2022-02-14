Volati Falls 10% as Nordea Downgrades on Margin & Cost Pressure (PLX AI) – Volati shares fell more than 10% in early trading after Nordea analysts cut the stock to hold from buy. Price target cut to SEK 183 from SEK 204Volati margins fell short of estimates in Q4, with cost pressures expected to continue this … (PLX AI) – Volati shares fell more than 10% in early trading after Nordea analysts cut the stock to hold from buy.

Price target cut to SEK 183 from SEK 204

Volati margins fell short of estimates in Q4, with cost pressures expected to continue this year, Nordea said

Other names in the sector have better growth forecasts and higher M&A pace, Nordea said Wertpapier

