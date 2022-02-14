Tokmanni Falls 3.5% as SEB Downgrades on Slowing Sales Growth (PLX AI) – Tokmanni shares fell 3.5% in early trading after SEB downgraded the stock to hold from buy. Price target cut to EUR 19 from EUR 26Tokmanni saw slowing sales growth and higher expenses in the fourth quarter, which is likely to continue … (PLX AI) – Tokmanni shares fell 3.5% in early trading after SEB downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

Price target cut to EUR 19 from EUR 26

Tokmanni saw slowing sales growth and higher expenses in the fourth quarter, which is likely to continue into this year, SEB analysts said

While valuation is appealing, slowing earnings momentum takes precedence at the moment, despite encouraging guidance from the company for 2022, the analysts said Wertpapier

