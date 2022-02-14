Mekonomen Valuation Is Too Low, With 42% Upside, Nordea Says in Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Mekonomen valuation is too low, analyst at Nordea said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. Price target SEK 180 implies upside of 42%Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Mekonomen, with price target cut to SEK 175 …
- (PLX AI) – Mekonomen valuation is too low, analyst at Nordea said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target SEK 180 implies upside of 42%
- Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Mekonomen, with price target cut to SEK 175 from SEK 190
- Mekonomen outlook is secure, and the company sees further opportunities to grow organically and through acquisitions, Kepler said
- Cash conversion continues to be good, while demand for service will graduallly improve, Kepler said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0