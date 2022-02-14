Mekonomen Valuation Is Too Low, With 42% Upside, Nordea Says in Upgrade (PLX AI) – Mekonomen valuation is too low, analyst at Nordea said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. Price target SEK 180 implies upside of 42%Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Mekonomen, with price target cut to SEK 175 … (PLX AI) – Mekonomen valuation is too low, analyst at Nordea said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.

Price target SEK 180 implies upside of 42%

Meanwhile, Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated a buy rating on Mekonomen, with price target cut to SEK 175 from SEK 190

Mekonomen outlook is secure, and the company sees further opportunities to grow organically and through acquisitions, Kepler said

Cash conversion continues to be good, while demand for service will graduallly improve, Kepler said Wertpapier

