PREVIEW: SimCorp Q4 Orders, 2022 Guidance in Focus at Earnings Tomorrow (PLX AI) – SimCorp fourth-quarter orders and guidance for the new year will be the most important items in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said. The company faces tough comparisons, since in Q4 2020 it announced a larger partnership with State … (PLX AI) – SimCorp fourth-quarter orders and guidance for the new year will be the most important items in tomorrow's earnings report, analysts said.

The company faces tough comparisons, since in Q4 2020 it announced a larger partnership with State Street

SimCorp is likely to deliver in line with its guidance for 2021, but revenue may be in the lower end as only one Dimension client was announced in the last quarter, Nordea said (sell, DKK 500)

Cautious spending last year may be reflected in a more robust EBIT, Nordea said

SimCorp probably needs 4 Dimension orders in Q4 to meet its guidance, which the company reiterated in November, SEB said (buy, DKK 775)

For 2022, SimCorp may guide for 5-10% revenue growth and 25-28% EBIT margin, SEB said



