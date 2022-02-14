Wacker Chemie May Be Posed for Faster Organic Growth, BofA Says, Upgrading to Buy
(PLX AI) – Wacker Chemie may be poised for accelerated organic growth and a shift to better quality earnings mix, Bank of America analysts said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral. Price target EUR 160 implies 27% upsideWacker has a new CEO and …
- Price target EUR 160 implies 27% upside
- Wacker has a new CEO and a debt-free balance sheet, which could allow it to raise capex and drive profit growth, while also diluting the weight of polysilicon in its profit mix, BofA said
- NOTE: Wacker Chemie has scheduled a Capital Markets Day for March 29, where it is due to issue a Strategy Update
