Wacker Chemie May Be Posed for Faster Organic Growth, BofA Says, Upgrading to Buy (PLX AI) – Wacker Chemie may be poised for accelerated organic growth and a shift to better quality earnings mix, Bank of America analysts said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral. Price target EUR 160 implies 27% upsideWacker has a new CEO and … (PLX AI) – Wacker Chemie may be poised for accelerated organic growth and a shift to better quality earnings mix, Bank of America analysts said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral.

Price target EUR 160 implies 27% upside

Wacker has a new CEO and a debt-free balance sheet, which could allow it to raise capex and drive profit growth, while also diluting the weight of polysilicon in its profit mix, BofA said

NOTE: Wacker Chemie has scheduled a Capital Markets Day for March 29, where it is due to issue a Strategy Update

