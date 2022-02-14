Buy Securitas on Better Growth, 20% Upside, Kepler Says (PLX AI) – Securitas is set for a rapid share price increase after the Stanley acquisition goes through and the share issue is cleared, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from hold. Price target of SEK 145 … (PLX AI) – Securitas is set for a rapid share price increase after the Stanley acquisition goes through and the share issue is cleared, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, upgrading their recommendation to buy from hold.

Price target of SEK 145 implies 20% upside

The capital increase necessary to buy Stanley will weigh on the share in the short term, but we expect a rapid price increase after the deal is completed, Kepler said

Securitas will benefit from society reopening after the pandemic, with airport and event volumes returning: Kepler

Meanwhile, the Stanley acquisition will increase exposure to better growth and higher margins: Kepler



