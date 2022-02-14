Swatch Is Inexpensive, BofA Says Upgrading to Buy After 8 Years
- (PLX AI) – Swatch shares are inexpensive, analysts at Bank of America said, double-upgrading their recommendation to buy from underperform.
- Price target raised to CHF 335 from CHF 275
- Previously, BofA had an underperform rating on Swatch since 2013
- Swatch has improved pricing power and a lower drag from mid- and low-end watches, BofA said
- Watch industry growth is set to benefit from larger price increases than in the past, the analysts forecast
