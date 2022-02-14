Swatch Is Inexpensive, BofA Says Upgrading to Buy After 8 Years (PLX AI) – Swatch shares are inexpensive, analysts at Bank of America said, double-upgrading their recommendation to buy from underperform. Price target raised to CHF 335 from CHF 275Previously, BofA had an underperform rating on Swatch since … (PLX AI) – Swatch shares are inexpensive, analysts at Bank of America said, double-upgrading their recommendation to buy from underperform.

Price target raised to CHF 335 from CHF 275

Previously, BofA had an underperform rating on Swatch since 2013

Swatch has improved pricing power and a lower drag from mid- and low-end watches, BofA said

Watch industry growth is set to benefit from larger price increases than in the past, the analysts forecast Wertpapier

