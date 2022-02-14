Volvo Cars Vague Outlook Adds Uncertainty, DNB Says; Shares Fall (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars gave vague outlook comments last week, which added uncertainty, analysts at DNB said, urging investors to remain cautious. Price target cut to SEK 76 from SEK 80, with rating of hold reiterated at DNBAs Volvo Cars management … (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars gave vague outlook comments last week, which added uncertainty, analysts at DNB said, urging investors to remain cautious.

Price target cut to SEK 76 from SEK 80, with rating of hold reiterated at DNB

As Volvo Cars management said profitability would stable this year, flat earnings could mean double-digit downside to consensus, DNB said

Kepler Cheuvreux also cut its price target to SEK 85 from SEK 90 on Volvo Cars, but maintained a buy rating

The message from the company for 2022 was vague but relatively encouraging, Kepler said

While missing guidance on operating profit, net pricing and the mix should compensate for the cost headwinds, Kepler said

Volvo Cars shares were down 3.3% at SEK 67.82



