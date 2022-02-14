Glaston Sees 2022 Sales, Adj. EBITA Higher Than Last Year (PLX AI) – Glaston Q4 orders EUR 59.1 million.Q4 EBIT EUR 1.2 millionQ4 revenue EUR 52.6 millionQ4 comparable EBITA EUR 3.5 millionGlaston estimates that its net sales and comparable EBITA will improve in 2022 from the levels reported for 2021Says … (PLX AI) – Glaston Q4 orders EUR 59.1 million.

Q4 EBIT EUR 1.2 million

Q4 revenue EUR 52.6 million

Q4 comparable EBITA EUR 3.5 million

Glaston estimates that its net sales and comparable EBITA will improve in 2022 from the levels reported for 2021

Says expect positive development to continue in 2022 with good progress for both machines and services business Wertpapier

