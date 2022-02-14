Marathon Petroleum to Cut Scope 3 GHG Emissions 15% by 2030
(PLX AI) – Marathon Petroleum to reduce absolute Scope 3 – Category 11 greenhouse emissions by 15% below 2019 levels in 2030, the company said.The new Scope 3 target further enhances MPC's GHG disclosures, which include reporting aligned with the …
- (PLX AI) – Marathon Petroleum to reduce absolute Scope 3 – Category 11 greenhouse emissions by 15% below 2019 levels in 2030, the company said.
- The new Scope 3 target further enhances MPC's GHG disclosures, which include reporting aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (since 2017), Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity target (since 2020), methane emissions intensity target (since 2020), third-party verification of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (since 2020), CDP long-form disclosure (since 2021), Scope 3 disclosure (since 2021), and third-party verification of Scope 3 emissions (since 2021)
- MPC's Scope 3 target covers "Category 11: Use of Sold Products," for products manufactured at the company's refineries
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0