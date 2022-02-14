checkAd

Millicom to Carve Out Towers Portfolio, TIGO Money in New Companies; Gives New 3-Year Targets

(PLX AI) – Millicom plans to create a Tower Company to carve out the Company’s portfolio of owned towers in the next 12-18 months.This structural reorganization, which will include up to 10,000 towers, will be aimed at enhancing shareholder return …

  • (PLX AI) – Millicom plans to create a Tower Company to carve out the Company’s portfolio of owned towers in the next 12-18 months.
  • This structural reorganization, which will include up to 10,000 towers, will be aimed at enhancing shareholder return on the Company’s digital infrastructure assets; maximizing their business potential; facilitating the attraction of growth capital from new investors; and enhancing strategic optionality around the Company’s infrastructure assets
  • Also plans to carve out TIGO Money
  • Says TIGO Money has a unique opportunity to increase financial inclusion in TIGO’s market while capturing a leading share of an estimated $14 billion total addressable fintech market opportunity
  • This initiative is expected to be completed in the next 12-24 months
  • Targets organic operating cash flow growth of around 10% per year on average over the next three years
  • Targets annual capex of around $1.0 billion
  • Targets cumulative equity free cash flow $800-1,000 million over next 3 years
  • Aims to reduce leverage to 2.5X by 2025, with a long-term goal to cut it further to 2.0X


