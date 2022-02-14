Banca Generali Targets Recurring Net Profit Growth 10-15% 2022-2024 CAGR (PLX AI) – Banca Generali targets total net inflows EUR 18-22 billion cumulated in 2022-2024.Also targets recurring net profit growth 10-15% CAGR in 2022-2024Aims for dividend EUR 7.5-8.5 per share in the 2022-2025 period (PLX AI) – Banca Generali targets total net inflows EUR 18-22 billion cumulated in 2022-2024.

