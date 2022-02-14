Elekta Reports Q3 Sales Below Estimates; Shares Fall 7%
(PLX AI) – Elekta Q3 orders SEK 4,440 million.Q3 sales SEK 3,600 million vs. estimate SEK 3,850 millionQ3 EBIT SEK 375 millionCEO says current global supply chain challenges continued to impact our revenue and margins negatively
