Marriott Says David Marriott Elected Chairman as J.W. Marriott Jr. to Retire (PLX AI) – Marriott International says David Marriott elected as next Chairman of the Board.J.W. Marriott, Jr. to transition to Chairman Emeritus after retiring in May (PLX AI) – Marriott International says David Marriott elected as next Chairman of the Board.

J.W. Marriott, Jr. to transition to Chairman Emeritus after retiring in May Wertpapier

Marriott International Registered (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.02.2022, 14:32 | | 33 0 | 0 14.02.2022, 14:32 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer