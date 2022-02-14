Mowi Withdraws Offer for NTS After SalMar Launches Competing Bid
(PLX AI) – Mowi says announced intention to launch a voluntary offer for NTS ASA will not be executed.Mowi offered NOK 110 per share for NTS on Jan. 24, half in cash and half in sharesToday SalMar offered NOK 120 per share for NTS, in combination of …
- (PLX AI) – Mowi says announced intention to launch a voluntary offer for NTS ASA will not be executed.
- Mowi offered NOK 110 per share for NTS on Jan. 24, half in cash and half in shares
- Today SalMar offered NOK 120 per share for NTS, in combination of NOK 24 in cash and 0.143241 shares in SalMar
