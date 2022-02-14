Temenos Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Below Expectations; Says Bank Activity Increasing (PLX AI) – Temenos Q4 revenue USD 290 million vs. estimate USD 304 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 128.4 million vs. estimate USD 132 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT margin 44.3%Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.42 vs. estimate USD 1.52CEO says activity with tier 1 and 2 … (PLX AI) – Temenos Q4 revenue USD 290 million vs. estimate USD 304 million.

Q4 adjusted EBIT USD 128.4 million vs. estimate USD 132 million

Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 44.3%

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.42 vs. estimate USD 1.52

CEO says activity with tier 1 and 2 banks is increasing as is deal activity in Europe

Says we clearly see acceleration in the market post the pandemic, and banks no longer have a choice but to invest in their core banking and customer experience

platforms

Says now expects ARR to grow 20-25% CAGR 2021-25 to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, equal to 85% or more of our total revenue Wertpapier

TEMENOS Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 14.02.2022, 17:48 | | 36 0 | 0 14.02.2022, 17:48 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer