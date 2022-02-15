checkAd

Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats

(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus Q4 revenue NOK 259 million vs. estimate NOK 160 million.Q4 EBITDA NOK -54 million vs. estimate NOK -80 millionRevenue excluding Wystrach on a pro forma basis was NOK 130 million, representing organic year over year growth of …

  • (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus Q4 revenue NOK 259 million vs. estimate NOK 160 million.
  • Q4 EBITDA NOK -54 million vs. estimate NOK -80 million
  • Revenue excluding Wystrach on a pro forma basis was NOK 130 million, representing organic year over year growth of approximately 4x
Autor: PLX AI
15.02.2022, 07:01  |  236   |   |   

15.02.22 07:44:02
https://hexagonpurus.com/news/hexagon-purus-asa-results-for-…

Die etwas ausführlichere Nachricht von der Homepage :)
