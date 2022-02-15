Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus Q4 revenue NOK 259 million vs. estimate NOK 160 million.
- Q4 EBITDA NOK -54 million vs. estimate NOK -80 million
- Revenue excluding Wystrach on a pro forma basis was NOK 130 million, representing organic year over year growth of approximately 4x
