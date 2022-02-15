Saipem Says Algiers Tribunal Imposes EUR 192 Million Fine, Compensation for Damages; Company to Appeal (PLX AI) – Saipem first degree decision of Court of Algiers project GNL3 Arzew.Saipem SpA, Saipem Contracting Algérie and Snamprogetti SpA Algeria Branch were charged, in accordance with Algerian law, of allegedly: “having obtained a contract, with … (PLX AI) – Saipem first degree decision of Court of Algiers project GNL3 Arzew.

Saipem SpA, Saipem Contracting Algérie and Snamprogetti SpA Algeria Branch were charged, in accordance with Algerian law, of allegedly: “having obtained a contract, with a price higher than the expected value, concluded with a state-owned commercial and industrial company, benefitting of the influence of representatives of that company”; and of “false custom declarations”

Tribunal imposed a fine and compensation for damages against Saipem SpA, Saipem Contracting Algérie and Snamprogetti SpA Algeria Branch for an overall amount of about 192 million euros equivalent

Saipem will book costs for an equivalent amount at the end of the fiscal year 2021; payment is suspended following the appeal against the decision



Wertpapier

Saipem Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 15.02.2022, 07:20 | | 55 0 | 0 15.02.2022, 07:20 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer