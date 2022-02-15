Saipem Says Algiers Tribunal Imposes EUR 192 Million Fine, Compensation for Damages; Company to Appeal
(PLX AI) – Saipem first degree decision of Court of Algiers project GNL3 Arzew.Saipem SpA, Saipem Contracting Algérie and Snamprogetti SpA Algeria Branch were charged, in accordance with Algerian law, of allegedly: “having obtained a contract, with …
- (PLX AI) – Saipem first degree decision of Court of Algiers project GNL3 Arzew.
- Saipem SpA, Saipem Contracting Algérie and Snamprogetti SpA Algeria Branch were charged, in accordance with Algerian law, of allegedly: “having obtained a contract, with a price higher than the expected value, concluded with a state-owned commercial and industrial company, benefitting of the influence of representatives of that company”; and of “false custom declarations”
- Tribunal imposed a fine and compensation for damages against Saipem SpA, Saipem Contracting Algérie and Snamprogetti SpA Algeria Branch for an overall amount of about 192 million euros equivalent
- Saipem will book costs for an equivalent amount at the end of the fiscal year 2021; payment is suspended following the appeal against the decision
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0