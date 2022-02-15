Temenos Seen Under Pressure After Q4 Miss, Soft Guidance, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Temenos shares should come under pressure today after the company yesterday reported earnings that missed expectations and issued guidance seen as soft, analysts said. Temenos Q4 revenue was $290 million, below consensus of $304 … (PLX AI) – Temenos shares should come under pressure today after the company yesterday reported earnings that missed expectations and issued guidance seen as soft, analysts said.

Temenos Q4 revenue was $290 million, below consensus of $304 million

Software sales growth was below expectations, while margins declined

2022 guidance for revenue growth of at least 10% implies a 2% miss vs. consensus for the year, while EBIT growth of 9-11% implies a 3-4% miss vs. consensus, analysts said

Q4 results were disappointing, with weaker-than-expected Software Licensing, analysts at Bank of America said, maintaining an underperform rating on the stock

Continue to wait for tangible results from Temenos strategy of geographical expansion into U.S. and partnerships with DXC and Salesforce, BofA said



