Zealand Pharma Expects Phase 3 Dasiglucagon Results in Q2
- (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma completes Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Dasiglucagon in Children with Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI).
- Zealand Pharma says Dasiglucagon top-line results expected in the second quarter of 2022
- Pending positive results, Zealand intends to file for marketing approval with the US Food and Drug Administration
