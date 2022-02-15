Zealand Pharma Expects Phase 3 Dasiglucagon Results in Q2 (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma completes Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Dasiglucagon in Children with Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI).Zealand Pharma says Dasiglucagon top-line results expected in the second quarter of 2022Pending positive results, … (PLX AI) – Zealand Pharma completes Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Dasiglucagon in Children with Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI).

Zealand Pharma says Dasiglucagon top-line results expected in the second quarter of 2022

Pending positive results, Zealand intends to file for marketing approval with the US Food and Drug Administration Wertpapier

