Maersk Says Robert Maersk Uggla to Succeed Hagemann Snabe as Chairman
(PLX AI) – Maersk says Jim Hagemann Snabe has informed the Board of Directors that he does not stand for re-election and will step down as Chair.Maersk to elect Robert Mærsk Uggla to succeed Snabe as Chair following the AGMMaersk also says …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk says Jim Hagemann Snabe has informed the Board of Directors that he does not stand for re-election and will step down as Chair.
- Maersk to elect Robert Mærsk Uggla to succeed Snabe as Chair following the AGM
- Maersk also says vice-chair Ane Mærsk McKinney Uggla will not stand for re-election
