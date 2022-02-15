Straumann Seen Weak Today After Disappointing Guidance: Analysts
(PLX AI) – Straumann shares are likely to be weak today after the company issued 2022 guidance below consensus despite beating expectations with full-year earnings. Straumann sees organic revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range and …
- (PLX AI) – Straumann shares are likely to be weak today after the company issued 2022 guidance below consensus despite beating expectations with full-year earnings.
- Straumann sees organic revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range and profitability around 26% including major growth investments for 2022
- Consensus was for organic growth of 15% and adj. EBIT margin of 27.8%
- Therefore the guidance implies a 9-10% cut in EBIT consensus estimates for the year, which should be challenging for the shares today, analysts said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0