Straumann Seen Weak Today After Disappointing Guidance: Analysts (PLX AI) – Straumann shares are likely to be weak today after the company issued 2022 guidance below consensus despite beating expectations with full-year earnings. Straumann sees organic revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range and … (PLX AI) – Straumann shares are likely to be weak today after the company issued 2022 guidance below consensus despite beating expectations with full-year earnings.

Straumann sees organic revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range and profitability around 26% including major growth investments for 2022

Consensus was for organic growth of 15% and adj. EBIT margin of 27.8%

Therefore the guidance implies a 9-10% cut in EBIT consensus estimates for the year, which should be challenging for the shares today, analysts said

15.02.2022, 08:27

