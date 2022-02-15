Magnora Reports Q4 Adj. EBITDA Loss NOK 6.3 Million (PLX AI) – Magnora says adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2021 was negative NOK 6.3 million.Operating revenue in the fourth quarter 2021 was NOK 2.9 million, NOK 1.3 million lower than the previous quarterNet profit for the quarter was negative NOK … (PLX AI) – Magnora says adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2021 was negative NOK 6.3 million.

Operating revenue in the fourth quarter 2021 was NOK 2.9 million, NOK 1.3 million lower than the previous quarter

Net profit for the quarter was negative NOK 29.1 million, a decrease of NOK 13.5 million compared to the previous quarter

This decrease was mainly due to the increase in business development activities, as well as an increased share of negative financial results from the portfolio companies, Magnora said Wertpapier

