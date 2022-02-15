Marimekko Shares Jump 10% After Q4 Beat, Massive Dividends (PLX AI) – Marimekko shares rose 10% at the open after the company easily beat expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and unexpectedly proposed significant extra dividends. Marimekko Q4 revenue EUR 48.1 million vs. estimate EUR 42 million, with … (PLX AI) – Marimekko shares rose 10% at the open after the company easily beat expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and unexpectedly proposed significant extra dividends.

Marimekko Q4 revenue EUR 48.1 million vs. estimate EUR 42 million, with EBITDA EUR 10.6 million vs. estimate EUR 9.3 million

To pay total of EUR 4.60 in dividends for 2020, 2021

Sees additional sales growth this year, with adj. EBIT margin 17-20%

The strong Q4 results and massive dividends are moving the share price up, Carnegie said Wertpapier

