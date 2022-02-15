checkAd

Marimekko Shares Jump 10% After Q4 Beat, Massive Dividends

(PLX AI) – Marimekko shares rose 10% at the open after the company easily beat expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and unexpectedly proposed significant extra dividends. Marimekko Q4 revenue EUR 48.1 million vs. estimate EUR 42 million, with …

  • (PLX AI) – Marimekko shares rose 10% at the open after the company easily beat expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and unexpectedly proposed significant extra dividends.
  • Marimekko Q4 revenue EUR 48.1 million vs. estimate EUR 42 million, with EBITDA EUR 10.6 million vs. estimate EUR 9.3 million
  • To pay total of EUR 4.60 in dividends for 2020, 2021
  • Sees additional sales growth this year, with adj. EBIT margin 17-20%
  • The strong Q4 results and massive dividends are moving the share price up, Carnegie said
