Bravida Rises 9% After Posting Big Organic Growth Rebound (PLX AI) – Bravida shares rose 9% in early trading after the company's fourth-quarter earnings crushed estimates, powered by a strong rebound in organic growth. Q4 organic growth was 6%, with order intake rising 41%A year ago, the company posted an … (PLX AI) – Bravida shares rose 9% in early trading after the company's fourth-quarter earnings crushed estimates, powered by a strong rebound in organic growth.

Q4 organic growth was 6%, with order intake rising 41%

A year ago, the company posted an organic decline of 2%

Consensus estimates are likely to be raised on a strong report as order intake, sales and margins are all well above, analysts at SEB said

Bravida said it sees good opportunities to further increase the pace of acquisitions, with a strong pipeline of potential companies and a stable price level for bolt-on acquisitions Wertpapier

