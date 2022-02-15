Bravida Rises 9% After Posting Big Organic Growth Rebound
- (PLX AI) – Bravida shares rose 9% in early trading after the company's fourth-quarter earnings crushed estimates, powered by a strong rebound in organic growth.
- Q4 organic growth was 6%, with order intake rising 41%
- A year ago, the company posted an organic decline of 2%
- Consensus estimates are likely to be raised on a strong report as order intake, sales and margins are all well above, analysts at SEB said
- Bravida said it sees good opportunities to further increase the pace of acquisitions, with a strong pipeline of potential companies and a stable price level for bolt-on acquisitions
