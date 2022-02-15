SimCorp Falls 2% After Landing Only 1 Dimension Deal; Guidance Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – SimCorp shares fell 2% in early trading after the company announced only 1 Dimension deal in the fourth quarter and issued guidance below consensus. In Q4, SimCorp signed one Dimension deal and one new stand-alone Coric dealSees 2022 EBIT …
- In Q4, SimCorp signed one Dimension deal and one new stand-alone Coric deal
- Sees 2022 EBIT margin between 23% and 26%, while consensus was at 26.9%
- Included in the expected EBIT margin for 2022 is a negative short-term impact of around 2%-points from planned investments including in new SaaS operations and solutions, as well as a higher salary increase in 2022 compared with recent years
