Clas Ohlson Rises 5% as Carnegie Upgrades to Buy
- (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares rose more than 5% in morning trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- Clas Ohlson has room for extra dividend up to SEK 13 per shares, while earnings are all-time highs, the analysts said
- Morover, the company is poised for like-for-like growth as a period of easy comparison lies ahead, Carnegie said
- Clas Ohlson is an attractive investment in an environment where value stocks are favored relative to growth stocks: Carnegie
- Price target of SEK 125 implies 15% upside from yesterday's closing price
