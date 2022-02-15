Clas Ohlson Rises 5% as Carnegie Upgrades to Buy (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares rose more than 5% in morning trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Clas Ohlson has room for extra dividend up to SEK 13 per shares, while earnings are all-time highs, the analysts saidMorover, the … (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares rose more than 5% in morning trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.

Clas Ohlson has room for extra dividend up to SEK 13 per shares, while earnings are all-time highs, the analysts said

Morover, the company is poised for like-for-like growth as a period of easy comparison lies ahead, Carnegie said

Clas Ohlson is an attractive investment in an environment where value stocks are favored relative to growth stocks: Carnegie

Price target of SEK 125 implies 15% upside from yesterday's closing price Wertpapier

Clas Ohlson (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 15.02.2022, 09:47 | | 40 0 | 0 15.02.2022, 09:47 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer