Robit Sees Sales Growth in 2022, With Improved Profitability (PLX AI) – Robit Q4 revenue EUR 26.3 million.Q4 EBITDA EUR 1.7 millionQ4 EBITA EUR 500 thousandRobit estimates that net sales for 2022 will grow and adjusted EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared with 2021Says demand prospects for the … (PLX AI) – Robit Q4 revenue EUR 26.3 million.

Q4 EBITDA EUR 1.7 million

Q4 EBITA EUR 500 thousand

Robit estimates that net sales for 2022 will grow and adjusted EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared with 2021

Says demand prospects for the mining industry are good for 2022

The prospects of Robit’s construction customers are good, and projects related to infrastructure construction that are ongoing or about to be launched support the prospects for 2022, the company said Wertpapier

Robit Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 15.02.2022, 10:02 | | 36 0 | 0 15.02.2022, 10:02 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer