RWE to Develop Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project with 300-500 MW Electrolyzer Capacity (PLX AI) – RWE and Neptune Energy join forces to accelerate green hydrogen production in Dutch North Sea.To build demonstration project which aims at building 300 to 500 megawatts (MW) electrolyzer capacity far out in the Dutch North Sea, in order … (PLX AI) – RWE and Neptune Energy join forces to accelerate green hydrogen production in Dutch North Sea.

To build demonstration project which aims at building 300 to 500 megawatts (MW) electrolyzer capacity far out in the Dutch North Sea, in order to produce green hydrogen by using offshore wind

The hydrogen will then be transported to land through an existing pipeline with capacity of 10 to 12 gigawatts (GW), so it is already suitable for the further roll-out of green hydrogen production to gigawatt scale in the North Sea, the company said

The intention is to start the feasibility study in the second quarter 2022

The project is an initiative of TKI Wind op Zee, an initiative supported by the Dutch government



RWE Aktie





