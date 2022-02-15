checkAd

Ecolab Sees Q1 Sales Growth, Flattish EPS as Costs Bite

(PLX AI) – Ecolab Q4 EPS USD 1.04.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.28Ecolab 2022 sees continued strong sales gains with adjusted diluted earnings per share growth reaching low-teens levelsEcolab cost impacts to remain especially strong in the first quarter of …

  • (PLX AI) – Ecolab Q4 EPS USD 1.04.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.28
  • Ecolab 2022 sees continued strong sales gains with adjusted diluted earnings per share growth reaching low-teens levels
  • Ecolab cost impacts to remain especially strong in the first quarter of 2022
  • Ecolab first quarter to show healthy sales growth and a flattish year-over-year earnings per share
Autor: PLX AI
15.02.2022, 14:31  |  26   |   |   

