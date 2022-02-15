Hexagon Purus Sells Shares to Raise NOK 600 Million (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus ASA: Contemplated Private Placement.Hexagon Purus raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 600 millionHexagon Composites will subscribe for NOK 440 millionCEO and Chairman will subscribe for about NOK 6-7 millionThe net … (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus ASA: Contemplated Private Placement.

Hexagon Purus raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 600 million

Hexagon Composites will subscribe for NOK 440 million

CEO and Chairman will subscribe for about NOK 6-7 million

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for:

Cylinder and systems capacity expansion across geographies to meet customer demand;

Investments in automated manufacturing facility and technical center of excellence in Kelowna, Canada to support and increase production capacity for battery packs and hydrogen storage systems

Investments in production capacity in China to serve the fast-growing Chinese market through the joint venture with CIMC Enric



Wertpapier

Hexagon Purus Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 15.02.2022, 16:32 | | 72 0 | 0 15.02.2022, 16:32 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer