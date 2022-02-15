Hexagon Purus Sells Shares to Raise NOK 600 Million
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus ASA: Contemplated Private Placement.Hexagon Purus raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 600 millionHexagon Composites will subscribe for NOK 440 millionCEO and Chairman will subscribe for about NOK 6-7 millionThe net …
- Hexagon Purus raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 600 million
- Hexagon Composites will subscribe for NOK 440 million
- CEO and Chairman will subscribe for about NOK 6-7 million
- The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for:
- Cylinder and systems capacity expansion across geographies to meet customer demand;
- Investments in automated manufacturing facility and technical center of excellence in Kelowna, Canada to support and increase production capacity for battery packs and hydrogen storage systems
- Investments in production capacity in China to serve the fast-growing Chinese market through the joint venture with CIMC Enric
