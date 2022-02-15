Meyer Burger CFO Leaves After Only Weeks on The Job (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger CFO Nathalie Benedikt leaves Meyer Burger for private reasons after only a few weeks on the job. She was appointed to the position on Jan. 1She will leave the company after the finalization of the 2021 financial … (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger CFO Nathalie Benedikt leaves Meyer Burger for private reasons after only a few weeks on the job.

She was appointed to the position on Jan. 1

She will leave the company after the finalization of the 2021 financial statements

Subsequently, her duties will be divided among the management team on an interim basis until the position is filled

