Meyer Burger CFO Leaves After Only Weeks on The Job

(PLX AI) – Meyer Burger CFO Nathalie Benedikt leaves Meyer Burger for private reasons after only a few weeks on the job. She was appointed to the position on Jan. 1She will leave the company after the finalization of the 2021 financial …

  • (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger CFO Nathalie Benedikt leaves Meyer Burger for private reasons after only a few weeks on the job.
  • She was appointed to the position on Jan. 1
  • She will leave the company after the finalization of the 2021 financial statements
  • Subsequently, her duties will be divided among the management team on an interim basis until the position is filled

Autor: PLX AI
15.02.2022, 17:23   

