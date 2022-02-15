Meyer Burger CFO Leaves After Only Weeks on The Job
(PLX AI) – Meyer Burger CFO Nathalie Benedikt leaves Meyer Burger for private reasons after only a few weeks on the job. She was appointed to the position on Jan. 1She will leave the company after the finalization of the 2021 financial …
- She was appointed to the position on Jan. 1
- She will leave the company after the finalization of the 2021 financial statements
- Subsequently, her duties will be divided among the management team on an interim basis until the position is filled
