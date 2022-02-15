Devon Energy Q4 Profits Better Than Expected; Keeps Production Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Devon Energy Q4 dividend USD 1.Q4 net income USD 1,500 millionQ4 EPS USD 2.23Q4 adjusted net income USD 935 million vs. estimate USD 850 millionQ4 adjusted EPS USD 1.39 vs. estimate USD 1.24Keeps guidance for production in the range of … (PLX AI) – Devon Energy Q4 dividend USD 1.

