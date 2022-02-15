Akamai Buys Linode for $900 Million
(PLX AI) – Akamai to acquire Linode for approximately $900 million.Akamai expects to achieve cash income tax savings over the next 15 years that have an estimated net present value of approximately $120 millionThe transaction is expected to close in …
- (PLX AI) – Akamai to acquire Linode for approximately $900 million.
- Akamai expects to achieve cash income tax savings over the next 15 years that have an estimated net present value of approximately $120 million
- The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions
- For fiscal year 2022, the acquisition of Linode is anticipated to add approximately $100 million in revenue and be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS by approximately $0.05 to $0.06
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0