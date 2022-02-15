Akamai Buys Linode for $900 Million (PLX AI) – Akamai to acquire Linode for approximately $900 million.Akamai expects to achieve cash income tax savings over the next 15 years that have an estimated net present value of approximately $120 millionThe transaction is expected to close in … (PLX AI) – Akamai to acquire Linode for approximately $900 million.

Akamai expects to achieve cash income tax savings over the next 15 years that have an estimated net present value of approximately $120 million

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions

For fiscal year 2022, the acquisition of Linode is anticipated to add approximately $100 million in revenue and be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS by approximately $0.05 to $0.06

