Alcon Q4 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Q4 revenue USD 2,134 million vs. estimate USD 2,090 millionQ4 EPS USD 0.28 vs. estimate USD 0.12Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.56 vs. estimate USD 0.5Dividend of CHF 0.20 per shareSees 2022 net sales $8.7-8.9 billion; consensus $8.78 billionSees … (PLX AI) – Q4 revenue USD 2,134 million vs. estimate USD 2,090 million

Q4 EPS USD 0.28 vs. estimate USD 0.12

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.56 vs. estimate USD 0.5

Dividend of CHF 0.20 per share

Sees 2022 net sales $8.7-8.9 billion; consensus $8.78 billion

Sees 2022 core operating margin 18-19%

Sees 2022 adj. EPS $2.35-2.45; consensus $2.49 Wertpapier

Alcon Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 15.02.2022, 22:37 | | 30 0 | 0 15.02.2022, 22:37 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer