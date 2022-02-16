Amadeus FiRe 2021 Revenue, EBITA Top Estimates After Strong Q4
(PLX AI) – Amadeus FiRe FY revenue EUR 372.4 million vs. estimate EUR 370 million.FY EBITA EUR 66.5 million vs. estimate EUR 66.1 millionSays Q4 showed a successful performance in both the personnel services segment and the training segmentIn the …
- (PLX AI) – Amadeus FiRe FY revenue EUR 372.4 million vs. estimate EUR 370 million.
- FY EBITA EUR 66.5 million vs. estimate EUR 66.1 million
- Says Q4 showed a successful performance in both the personnel services segment and the training segment
- In the personnel services segment, the dynamic development that had already begun towards the end of the previous year continued through the entire year 2021
- The segment result exceeds 2020 by 71.2 percent and 2019 by 37.2 percent
