Amadeus FiRe 2021 Revenue, EBITA Top Estimates After Strong Q4 (PLX AI) – Amadeus FiRe FY revenue EUR 372.4 million vs. estimate EUR 370 million.FY EBITA EUR 66.5 million vs. estimate EUR 66.1 millionSays Q4 showed a successful performance in both the personnel services segment and the training segmentIn the … (PLX AI) – Amadeus FiRe FY revenue EUR 372.4 million vs. estimate EUR 370 million.

FY EBITA EUR 66.5 million vs. estimate EUR 66.1 million

Says Q4 showed a successful performance in both the personnel services segment and the training segment

In the personnel services segment, the dynamic development that had already begun towards the end of the previous year continued through the entire year 2021

The segment result exceeds 2020 by 71.2 percent and 2019 by 37.2 percent Wertpapier

Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 07:06

