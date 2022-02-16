Heineken Earnings Beat Estimates on 12.2% Organic Growth (PLX AI) – Heineken FY net income EUR 2,041 million vs. estimate EUR 1,939 million.FY EPS EUR 3.54 vs. estimate EUR 3.37Organic revenue growth 12.2%Beer volume organic growth 4.6%CEO says on course to deliver superior and balanced growthSees stable … (PLX AI) – Heineken FY net income EUR 2,041 million vs. estimate EUR 1,939 million.

FY EPS EUR 3.54 vs. estimate EUR 3.37

Organic revenue growth 12.2%

Beer volume organic growth 4.6%

CEO says on course to deliver superior and balanced growth

Sees stable to modest sequential improvement in operating profit margin (beia) in 2022

Whilst continuing to target 17% operating margin (beia) in 2023 and operating leverage beyond, there is increased uncertainty given current and evolving economic and input cost circumstances, company says therefore will update the 2023 guidance later in the year

