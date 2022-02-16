Dufry Extends Concession at Helsinki Airport for Another 5 Years
(PLX AI) – Dufry extends its duty-free and duty-paid concession at Helsinki Airport for a further five years.The contract extension will apply to eight stores operated by Dufry, of which five are duty-free stores located in both the Schengen and …
- (PLX AI) – Dufry extends its duty-free and duty-paid concession at Helsinki Airport for a further five years.
- The contract extension will apply to eight stores operated by Dufry, of which five are duty-free stores located in both the Schengen and Non-Schengen areas, one duty-paid arrivals store and two specialty stores – Max Mara and Burberry – located in the Non Schengen area
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0